Peterborough falls silent to remember the fallen

A service was started at Peterborough’s War Memorial just before 11am this morning.

Last year the service was invite only, because of the COVID pandemic - however, this year a more ‘normal’ remembrance event was able to be held.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by dignitaries, and standards were lowered as the city paid tribute to those who had died in conflict.

Away from the city centre, people paused to remember the sacrifices made, with shop and office workers, emergency services staff and bus drivers all stopping what they were doing to observe the silence.

A service will also be held at the memorial, and in Peterborough Cathedral, on Sunday,

For more information about the Cathedral Service, or to book tickets, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/remembrance

1. Armistice Day in Peterborough Armistice Day parade in the City Centre around the War Memorial. EMN-211111-134913009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Armistice Day in Peterborough Armistice Day parade in the City Centre around the War Memorial. EMN-211111-134913009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Armistice Day in Peterborough Armistice Day parade in the City Centre around the War Memorial. EMN-211111-134913009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Armistice Day in Peterborough Armistice Day parade in the City Centre around the War Memorial. EMN-211111-134913009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales