Peterborough falls silent on Remembrance Day

Veterans, serving personnel, cadets and dignitaries were joined by residents of all ages for Remembrance services across the region.

Peterborough fell silent to remember the fallen at a service by the war memorial in Bridge Street. Wreathes were laid, and a march past took place. A cathedral service then took place. Later in the day, there was also another service in Central Park’s Sunken Garden. The service in Whittlesey was also well attended. Today (Armistice Day) there will be another service by the Peterborough War Memorial, starting shortly before 11am. This service will also include two minute silence. All are welcome to attend.

Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. The family of WO2 Colin Beckett lay a wreath at his memorial in Bishop's Gardens.

Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. Supporters of the Gurkas

Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. The Gurkas on parade

Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. Sikhs who laid a wreath at the memorial.

