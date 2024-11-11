Crowds gathered to mark the Armistice in front of Peterborough Town Hall.

Peterborough fell silent at 11am on Monday (November 11) to commemorate the sacrifice of the armed forces.

A short service was held in front of the War Memorial on Bridge Street and was attended by civic and faith leaders from across the city as well as members of the public.

A traditional playing of The Last Post was followed by a two minute’s silence.

A commemoration was also held on Remembrance Sunday (November 10).