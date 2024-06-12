Peterborough entrepreneurs meet Labour's shadow business secretary
Business people have voiced their hopes and worries during a visit to Peterborough by Labour’s shadow business secretary.
Jonathan Reynolds met city entrepreneurs at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, to discuss action to help businesses to thrive.
The talks focused on plans for new legislation and regulatory reform to benefit small businesses including eradicating the late payment of invoices and guaranteed access to essential banking services in the high street.
Afterwards, Mr Reynolds said: “I’ve encountered numerous small business owners.
"They toil tirelessly, day after day, striving to grow and innovate. Their entrepreneurial bravery, as they take risks and serve their communities, weaves the very fabric of local life together.
“We will drive down energy prices, unlock access to finance for business, will stamp out late payments and guarantee access to banking services on the high street.”
Andrew Pakes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough, said: “We will focus on what matters to entrepreneurs.”
