Peterborough entrepreneurs meet Labour's shadow business secretary

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 12th Jun 2024, 05:00 BST
Late payments is issue of concern

Business people have voiced their hopes and worries during a visit to Peterborough by Labour’s shadow business secretary.

Jonathan Reynolds met city entrepreneurs at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, to discuss action to help businesses to thrive.

The talks focused on plans for new legislation and regulatory reform to benefit small businesses including eradicating the late payment of invoices and guaranteed access to essential banking services in the high street.

Top, Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, centre, with Andrew Pakes, Labour Parliamentary Candidate, left, talking to business people at the Allia Future Centre in Peterborough. Below, Mr Reynolds and Mr Pakes with Iain Crighton, business start up coach and strategic engagement lead at Allia,looking at the Peterborough United FC ground.Top, Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, centre, with Andrew Pakes, Labour Parliamentary Candidate, left, talking to business people at the Allia Future Centre in Peterborough. Below, Mr Reynolds and Mr Pakes with Iain Crighton, business start up coach and strategic engagement lead at Allia,looking at the Peterborough United FC ground.
Afterwards, Mr Reynolds said: “I’ve encountered numerous small business owners.

"They toil tirelessly, day after day, striving to grow and innovate. Their entrepreneurial bravery, as they take risks and serve their communities, weaves the very fabric of local life together.

“We will drive down energy prices, unlock access to finance for business, will stamp out late payments and guarantee access to banking services on the high street.”

Andrew Pakes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough, said: “We will focus on what matters to entrepreneurs.”

