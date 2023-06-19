The entrepreneur who founded the internet business of Peterborough-based Kiddicare has been presented with an OBE at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Scott Weavers-Wright received his Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Princess Anne in recognition of his services to technology and retail e-commerce entrepreneurship over the last 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Weavers-Wright, who was accompanied by his wife Elaine to the royal presentation, said “It is an absolute honour and privilege to be recognised.”

Entrepreneur Scott Weavers-Wright and his wife Elaine with the OBE presented to him by Princess Anne for his services to technology and retail.

His award was first announced last June in the then Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

At the time, he said “I am absolutely honoured and thrilled but I must share this recognition with my wife, Elle and our children and of course everyone who has worked within one of our business ventures over the past 32 years.”

After the creation of Kiddicare.com, which was the internet arm of the family-founded baby care supplier Kiddicare, Mr Weavers-Wright went on to create the monetisation platform Elevaate and then sold both technology businesses for in excess of $150 million in 2011 and 2018 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest business, called Haatch has made 111 investments into 75 companies which are valued in excess of £800 million creating 2,000 plus jobs for the UK economy.

Mr Weavers Wright said: “The United Kingdom has some extraordinary entrepreneurs and young talent who need funding to enable them to disrupt industries.

"The team at Haatch is committed to finding and supporting them.”

He is also a patron and alumni of The Prince’s Trust, from which in 1990 aged just 18 he received a loan of £5,000 to support his technology business after being turned down repeatedly by local regional banks for a business loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust said: “We are delighted that Scott has received an OBE.