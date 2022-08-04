Peterborough parks could benefit to the tune of £85,000 of Government money, it has been announced this week.

The city was named as one of 85 local authorities to be eligible to claim funding from The Levelling Up Parks Fund, which will see money made available to improve green spaces in the city.

In England, the cash will be given to councils to create or significantly revamp existing parks in 85 neighbourhoods most deprived of outdoor space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of parks in Peterborough received Green Flag status last month

However, at the moment, the city council have not revealed plans on what the money could be spent on – if they apply for the funding.

Eligible councils that opt in will receive an equal grant of £85,000 consisting of:

1. Up to £47,500 capital for creation or improvement of the park

2. Up to £18,500 revenue for project prep, creation and maintenance

3. Up to £19,000 ‘tree uplift’ for tree planting and related costs

Eligible councils will also receive an initial site assessment by Green Flag Awards, which the department has paid for to the value of £450.

As part of the Levelling Up Parks Fund, £2 million of ‘tree uplift’ funding will be provided from the government’s landmark Nature for Climate Fund, announced as part of the 2020 Budget. This will cover the cost of preparation, purchase, planting, or ongoing maintenance of trees in any of the urban green spaces within scope of Levelling Up Parks Fund projects, reflecting the important role that trees play in urban communities. They provide shade, improve air quality, enhance biodiversity and boost health and wellbeing.

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England said: "Big or small, green areas help us to connect with nature and support the health of our communities. Our research showed that 4 in 10 people said visiting green and natural spaces had been even more important to their wellbeing since the pandemic began.

“This investment will create new habitats for our precious wildlife and build beautiful places for everyone to enjoy, with our data and expertise supporting the development of green spaces in areas where communities say they are needed the most.”