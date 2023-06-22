Peterborough education trust named in list of companies named for not paying staff minimum wage

A Peterborough based education trust has said there was no attempt to pay staff below the minimum wage – after they were named in a list of companies who failed to pay workers the lowest level.

United Church Schools Trust, which is based at Thorpe Wood in the city, but does not run any Peterborough schools, was named in the list of more than 200 companies from across the country who did not pay staff the right amount.

The trust was named in the Government list alongside WH Smith and Argos

However, a spokesperson for the trust said it was an isolated incident dating back to 2018. The spokesperson said: “This was a technical breach rather than any attempt to pay below the national minimum wage and was immediately rectified when it came to our attention in 2018.”

In total, 202 firms were named on the list, including national high street companies such as WH Smith, Marks and Spencer and Argos, sports teams including Oxford United and Warrington Wolves, as well as small, independent firms.

The businesses named in the list have since paid back what they owe to their staff.

Bryan Sanderson Chair of the Low Pay Commission said: The minimum wage acts as a guarantee to ensure all workers without exception receive a decent minimum standard of pay.

" Where employers break the law, they not only do a disservice to their staff but also undermine fair competition between businesses.

“Regular naming rounds should be a useful tool in raising awareness of underpayment and helping to protect minimum wage workers.”

What is the minimum wage?

The current rates are:

For workers aged 23 and over, the minimum wage is £10.42 per hour

For workers aged 21 or 22, it is £10.18

For those aged 18-20 it is £7.49

