Epic challenge will see Bretton pair visit every real-life square on the classic gameboard, on foot, within seven hours

Two dedicated fundraisers from Peterborough are banking on success with their latest money-raising endeavour - a real-life Monopoly dash around London!

Shannon Hilton and Danny White, both from Bretton, are aiming to tick-off every square on the classic UK version of Monopoly in a mad foot dash around the capital on August 24.

The pair aim to raise £500 for Brake, a national road safety charity which cares for people bereaved and injured in road crashes, and campaigns for safer roads.

Bretton duo Shannon Hilton and Danny White are aiming to visit every Monopoly square in London, on foot, within seven hours (image: Getty / UGC)

Shannon explained the motivation behind supporting this particular charity:

“My best friend, James Berry, passed away in 2013 due to a road traffic accident,” she said.

“With the anniversary of James’ death the same month, and Danny holding the same sort of charity close to his heart, it seemed perfect to raise money for Brake.”

The 33-year-old fundraiser told the Peterborough Telegraph that the determined pair will not skip any of the squares on the classic game board.

Shannon with best friend, James Berry, who sadly died in a road traffic accident in 2013.

“We will cover everything on the board,” she insisted, “including the Community Chest, Chance, the Electricity Company, and all that sort of stuff.”

“We will be starting at Old Kent Road and finishing at Kings Cross - because we’re getting the train home.”

If everything goes to plan, the dynamic duo will aim to complete their task in around seven hours.

However, Shannon – who undertook the same Monopoly challenge once before in 2015 – knows that even the best-laid plans can come unstuck in an unpredictable place like London.

“It was really awkward last time as that was the day Hatton Gardens got raided,” she recalled.

“The roads were closed [and so] we got diverted 2.3 miles.”

Despite the small matter of a major crime interrupting her fundraising plans, Shannon said the 2015 endeavour – which raised money for Thorpe Hall Hospice – was an incredibly enjoyable experience.

“The walk was an all-time high of mine and was really fun to do,” she said.

A family fun day will also be held to raise money for Brake, which has been organised by Danny’s mum, Zoe Law.

The event will take place at the Dragon Pub in Werrington on Saturday, August 24 from 2pm until 11pm. There will be a range of stalls, open from 2pm until 6pm, a disco and karaoke from 7.30pm until 11pm, and plenty of other games and activities taking place throughout the day.

Anyone who would like to support Shannon and Danny’s fundraising dash can make a donation at the pair’s JustGiving page.