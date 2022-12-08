Driving instructors are planning national strike action this December and into January next year – which is set to affect some driving tests of learners in Peterborough.

The strikes are part of national industrial action by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms – and will affect test centres across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the strikes be held?

Driving tests in Peterborough could be affected by national driving instructor strike action

The strikes will take place in Peterborough and the East of England across four days from December 28 – 31 this year, and on January 3, 2023. The West Midlands and parts of London will also be affected on these dates.

Strikes will be held on different dates nationwide throughout the months of December 2022 and January next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What types of tests could be affected?

Strike action might affect car and motorcycle tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other driving tests which could be affected include: lorry, bus, coach and minibus (known as vocational tests); tractor or specialist vehicle; approved driving instructor (ADI), part two (driving ability) or part three (instructional ability); ADI standards checks; and moped and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks - but not the training courses themselves.

Which test centres could be affected?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PCS union has told DVSA that strike action will affect driving examiners employed at both the Peterborough and Peterborough LGV test centres, in Second Drove.

The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will not know which driving test centres will be affected until the days of the strikes – but said tests may be affected at centres not listed by the PCS union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to do next if you have a test booked on strike dates

Not all examiners are PCS union members and, even if they are, they might decide not to go on strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can change your test to another date by clicking here. You must give at least three clear working days’ notice to change your test date, or you will have to pay again.

If you choose not to change the date of your test, you should still go on the date and time of your driving test – unless the DVSA contacts you to tell you not to.