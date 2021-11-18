Peterborough doctor picks up MBE at Windsor Castle

Dr Modha and son Neil

Dr Nalini Modha, who works at the Thistlemoor surgery, received the award for her services to the NHS and to General Practice. This includes developing Thistlemoor from caring for 700 patients to the current 30,000 patients, bringing the concept of healthcare assistants to General Practice and also working to extend the scope of what nurses and other healthcare professionals can do in General Practice.

Dr Modha has also worked closely with the police for nearly a decade helping many victims of sexual exploitation, domestic abuse and child abuse.

Dr Modha said: “Serving our local community is an absolute privilege. I am now focussed alongside my husband, son and the team at Thistlemoor in thinking about how we can continue to make a difference for our Peterborough community. The concept of training and developing healthcare assistants from the community they serve is simple, but has led to a far better way for us to communicate with our patients and serve their needs.

