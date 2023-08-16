News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Peterborough dementia service celebrates year milestone with petting zoo - after growing from one to seven sessions

Inspired by her mum and dad’s battle with dementia, Caroline started a respite company soon to help 105 people
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST- 2 min read

A Peterborough day care service – for people living in the city with dementia – is celebrating its first year of success with a petting zoo.

Devika Care Company was founded by Caroline Ignatius to give respite to city residents and is a cause close to her heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"People with dementia in the community come to us for five hours and in that time we aim to stimulate them physically, mentally and be in their world.

Michelle Daughtrey and staff from her Animal Therapy Petting Party visiting residents at the dementia unit at Castor Lodge Care Home, which was celebrating its first birthday.Michelle Daughtrey and staff from her Animal Therapy Petting Party visiting residents at the dementia unit at Castor Lodge Care Home, which was celebrating its first birthday.
Michelle Daughtrey and staff from her Animal Therapy Petting Party visiting residents at the dementia unit at Castor Lodge Care Home, which was celebrating its first birthday.
Most Popular

"We make them feel heard and give them a sense of worth – but also sociability is really important to be around other people as they might be feeling quite isolated at home.

"We are celebrating one year today, we started with one day centre and we are just about to open our sixth and seventh next month.

“I want to open as many of these day centres as possible, my mum has living with dementia for 13 years and my dad had a stroke in December and was diagnosed with vascular dementia, it’s something that’s very close to my heart.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The day centres run out of Castor Lodge Care Home lounges; one of which has been designed to feel like a pub and the other has a peaceful woodland tree theme.

Caroline uses the room for up to 15 people with dementia each session where they can join in with activities, including a singer, a personal trainer who does chair exercises, and have a bite to eat.

"The petting zoo was a bit of a treat,” Caroline explained. “It was such a good experience. There was a Persian kitten, two dogs, a hen, a guinea pig, a gerbil, a baby tortoise and a bearded dragon.

"Watching their faces as the animals were passed round was just priceless. Just seeing them light up, they were shocked to see the animals; to them there’s a very cute animal they can hold and it’s lovely and sensory. Animals are very calming for people with dementia and it worked so well we will be doing it again.”

By the end of September Devika Care Company can care for 105 people per week.

For more information call Caroline on 07760357095 or email [email protected].

Related topics:PeterboroughAnimals