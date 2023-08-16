A Peterborough day care service – for people living in the city with dementia – is celebrating its first year of success with a petting zoo.

Devika Care Company was founded by Caroline Ignatius to give respite to city residents and is a cause close to her heart.

"People with dementia in the community come to us for five hours and in that time we aim to stimulate them physically, mentally and be in their world.

Michelle Daughtrey and staff from her Animal Therapy Petting Party visiting residents at the dementia unit at Castor Lodge Care Home, which was celebrating its first birthday.

"We make them feel heard and give them a sense of worth – but also sociability is really important to be around other people as they might be feeling quite isolated at home.

"We are celebrating one year today, we started with one day centre and we are just about to open our sixth and seventh next month.

“I want to open as many of these day centres as possible, my mum has living with dementia for 13 years and my dad had a stroke in December and was diagnosed with vascular dementia, it’s something that’s very close to my heart.”

The day centres run out of Castor Lodge Care Home lounges; one of which has been designed to feel like a pub and the other has a peaceful woodland tree theme.

Caroline uses the room for up to 15 people with dementia each session where they can join in with activities, including a singer, a personal trainer who does chair exercises, and have a bite to eat.

"The petting zoo was a bit of a treat,” Caroline explained. “It was such a good experience. There was a Persian kitten, two dogs, a hen, a guinea pig, a gerbil, a baby tortoise and a bearded dragon.

"Watching their faces as the animals were passed round was just priceless. Just seeing them light up, they were shocked to see the animals; to them there’s a very cute animal they can hold and it’s lovely and sensory. Animals are very calming for people with dementia and it worked so well we will be doing it again.”

By the end of September Devika Care Company can care for 105 people per week.