Peterborough dance star (8) raises over £1000 working in the community to make Disneyland Paris dreams come true

Lyra Roberts (8) has thanked her local community for helping to her dreams of performing dance at Disneyland Paris come true.

Lyra, who lives with her family in Orton Brimbles, has been given the opportunity to dance in Paris by her local dance school, The Hebden School of Dancing, however, along with this came a significant financial cost to get to France as well as for costumes and rehearsals and other expenses.

In order to help her family finance the dream trip, Lyra has been out and about in the community working hard to raise money. Her efforts have included litter picking, returning trolleys abandoned across the Ortons, car boot sales, run stalls and even sold a number of her toys.

Lyra in dance rehearsals.

Lyra has also been volunteering with local councillors for the area, she has delivered her own Christmas cards and will be volunteering to help put together support hampers for families in need this Christmas.

Having raised over £1000 through her efforts and other donations Lara has said that she would like to thank the community that has supported her throughout her efforts, a sentiment echoed by her mother Stacey.

She said: “She has just been incredible and the community have really got behind her.

“She has gone out and done it all herself and has such a sense of pride now She’s been asking me, mum can we go out and do this? Can we go out and do that? If ever we see litter on the floor or trolleys she’s telling me we need to go out and get the litter pickers and clean it up. She is a remarkable little girl.

Lyra out working in the community.

“I am so proud of her and I feel really humbled and so grateful for everyone that has gotten behind her.

“I don’t know if we would have been able to afford it without the money she has gone out and raised, being able to tell her now that he can go is special. It will be really special.”

Lyra’s fundraising efforts are continuing, so support her efforts visit www.gofundme.com/f/get-dancing-lyra-to-disney.