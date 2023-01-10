Peterborough dad who says his life was saved by Andy's Man Club raises hundreds in dry January to help other men in need

A Peterborough dad who says his life was saved by a group helping men with mental health has raised hundreds of pounds by taking part in Dry January – to ensure even more men can get the help they need.

Jim Eadie (52) from Bretton said he would be dead had he not attended a Peterborough meeting of Andy’s Man Club 18 months ago. Now Jim and best friend Andy Cairney, also from Bretton, have raised more than £500 to help the group that changed their lives.

Andy’s Man Club is a national charity which holds weekly meetings to help men with their mental health.

Jim (closest to camera) and Andy

"It was probably the best argument we ever had, because it saved my life”

Father of three Jim said: “During COVID lockdown, things were not feeling right. I put it down to what was going on in the world. Prior to COVID I was a very social person. I loved to socialise, hold parties and barbecues in my garden. But after COVID, it changed. I hated people being in my garden. Things were not right in my head. I used to go to sleep, praying I would not wake up.

"It came to a point when I had an argument with my wife, and I just slid down the wall, and said I didn’t want to be here.

"My wife made me go to the doctors and get help. It was probably the best argument we had, because it saved my life.”

One of Jim’s friends had heard of Andy’s Man Club, and encouraged him to go, and he attended his first meeting in October 2021.

He said: “At first I would just drive to the street where the meetings were, and sit in my car for a couple of hours. I would tell my wife I had been, but I couldn’t say anything as everything was confidential.

“But she worked out what was going, and got my mate, Andy (Cairney) to go. He literally dragged me in. For the first few weeks, I didn’t say anything, but then I realised it was helping. It was like a lightbulb switched on. I was looking forward to getting up in the morning again.”

Andy also received vital help from the club.

Jim and Andy have now both been made a facilitator at the club, which means they can help others.

"If you are struggling, please talk to someone. Come to the club and talk.”

He said: “It is important to give back to the people who have helped me. When I was first asked to be a facilitator, I thought they had asked the wrong person. But I spoke to my family, my wife and children, and they said anyone would be lucky to have me help.”

Jim said that after spending time attending the club, he realised his problems hadn’t been linked to COVID, but the death of his parents, who had died within 12 weeks of each other.

He said: “The guys at the club came up with a few ideas, and we decided to take a family trip to Glasgow, where my parents are from, to scatter their ashes together. It really brought the family together – and if we hadn’t done that, the ashes would still be under the stairs.”

Jim is now encouraging others who are struggling to attend the club.

He said: “Without Andy’s Man Club, I’d be dead. I wouldn’t be here.

"If you are struggling, please talk to someone. Come to the club and talk.

"Sometimes men feel they can’t show their emotions, they feel that they can’t cry. But just talking about things can help.

It helps wives keep husbands, and children keep dads

The first meeting of the club in Peterborough in 2023 was held on Monday, January 9, and Jim said there had been 36 men attend – with eight new faces.

He said: “We have guys from most religions and ethnicities, and from men who aged 18 or 19 all the way up to a few in their 70s.

"It is like a community.

"It is important. It helps men, but it also helps wives keep husbands, and children keep dads.”

Jim and Andy have now started raising funds by carrying out a sponsored dry January. They have set up a Just Giving page, which has raised nearly £500, but Jim said they had raised more than that.

He said; “We wanted to do something to give back to the club, as they have done so much. We set a target of £100, because we knew it was a tough time for people, and we have already smashed that. Every penny will help, whether it is helping with merchandise, or paying for tea, coffee and biscuits at the club.

"We have also been joined by our friend, Karen Power raising money.”

Andy’s Man Club meets in Peterborough at the Hodgson Community Centre in Werrington every Monday (except Bank Holidays) between 7pm and 9pm, and is open to men aged 18 and over.

For more information, visit www.andysmanclub.co.uk

If you are struggling, you can also call The Samaritans, free, on 116 123. The line is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To donate to Jim and Andy’s fundraising campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/team/Teamfishing