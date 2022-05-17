Paul Robinson will take on the challenges to raise money for Thorpe Hall Hospice

A Peterborough dad is set to cycle more than 200 miles to raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice after they took care of brother-in-law John.

Paul Robinson (47), a Business Development consultant from Peterborough, will take on two monster cycling challenges in the coming weeks.

The first of the two events is taking place on 29th May and will see Paul cycle a staggering 100 miles from Victoria Embankment, through Essex, before circling back to the finish line at Tower Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just three months later, Paul takes on his own ‘Kent Cycling Challenge’, which is 110 miles – starting in his hometown Peterborough and finishing all the way down in Kent. Throughout the bike ride, Paul will be stopping at a number of Sue Ryder charity shops, including the Westerham Sue Ryder shop and will no doubt be greeted with many a warm reception from supporters and volunteers.

The hospice holds a special place in Paul’s heart, having cared for his much-loved brother-in-law John Montgomery. Paul said: “The staff at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall went above and beyond, providing the best possible care for John, and so I wanted to support the charity by doing these two cycling challenges.”

“I am excited to attempt these cycling challenges in John’s memory - John himself would probably encourage me to be more adventurous. Whilst I only knew John for a short time, my family still to this day speak of all the good things John did and how he supported them and created lasting memories. This is for him.”

Paul is hoping to raise a minimum of £500 for the hospice.

He said: “As I prepare for the Ride London Essex challenge, I am thankful for the support of my wife, and John’s beloved sister, Clare, as well as my two daughters Dani and Chloe.”

“Whilst I am an experienced cyclist, these challenges are not an easy feat – so I’ll be continuing to train in the run up to both events. Just this weekend I was out training with some friends. I really hope we can beat our £500 fundraising target, to help Sue Ryder continue to provide people just like John with the compassionate care they deserve.”

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall said: “We are extremely grateful to Paul for taking part in the Ride London Essex challenge and Kent Cycling Challenge in his brother-in-law John’s memory. Any funds that Paul raises for our Thorpe Hall hospice will make such a huge difference to helping us support others with life-limiting conditions.

"We encourage others to join Paul in his incredible efforts and sign up for the challenge – to help raise more vital funds for Sue Ryder hospices. We are truly grateful to Paul for his support and very much look forward to seeing him complete the challenge.”

If you would like to sign up for the Ride London Essex challenge, visit: sueryder.org/ridelondon