Dan and his son Jack during a litter pick event close to New Ark.

A Peterborough man has raised over £700 towards the cost of keeping popular city play centre and farm New Ark open by running the London Marathon last weekend (October 2).

After finally winning a place in the famous race after trying for years previously, Daniel Moore from Eastfield decided to choose the centre as his charity to support due to the love his seven-year-old son Jack has for New Ark.

Jack attends the centre four days a week after school.

Dan ahead of running the London Marathon.

Dan said: “I won a place but I wasn’t assigned to a charity and thought where better than New Ark to raise money for.

"Jack goes four days a week and absolutely loves it. He’s made loads of friends there, he knows everyone there and he has learnt lots of different and important skills.

"I see the impact going to New Ark has had on him and he would be really heartbroken if it were to close.

"I’ve also got a three-year-old son called Oscar who will likely go there too when he gets older. He also had his most recent birthday party there.”

New Ark Play Centre.

In February, New Ark set up a fundraising page after the centre was badly hit by the council making savings and taking its funding away. The centre is now totally self-funded and always in need of money to stay afloat.

The After School Play Sessions provide an invaluable service to working parents for up to thirty children each evening, twenty-four of whom are escorted from the school to New Ark each evening, ensuring that they are safe and protected from danger.

Dan, who completed the race in four hours and 27 minutes, added: “It was actually the fourth marathon I’d competed in but the first in London. I was over the moon to get in.

"Funnily enough, my tracking equipment said that I ended up running 2km more than a marathon distance so at least I know there is more in the tank for next time!