The Yaxley Riders cycling group have raised £400 for The Little Miracles charity by hosting a charity bike ride.

About 90 cyclists took part in the group’s Autumn Chase cycling event, which started in Yaxley and gave riders a choice of three routes of varying distances through Cambridgeshire, Northampton and Bedfordshire.

The event, on September 18, was organised by the Yaxley Riders, and was supported by cycling groups from across Cambridgeshire.

The three routes were a 25-mile course, 47-mile course and 90-mile course, and the money raised at the event will support families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

"The atmosphere was positive and all riders enjoyed the bright and sunny conditions and outstanding local scenery as they road through some of the most attractive countryside in East Anglia,” Mark Wheatley, from the Yaxley Riders, said.

“As a result of the money raised on the day and from other donations made ahead of the event we reached a total of £400. It gave the team at Yaxley Riders the opportunity to present a cheque to Nikita Lack from the little Miracles charity for £400.”

