New call for ‘four-pitches’ solution to be adopted

Protests have been voiced about new proposals to end a long-running dispute about the use of Werrington Fields in Peterborough.

Concerns have been triggered by Peterborough City Council’s announcement that it plans to lease the fields, which are regularly used by the public, to the Ken Stimpson Academy with a large area to be fenced off to ensure the safety of pupils during sports lessons.

But the action, which is to be considered by the council’s ruling cabinet on July 16, has triggered objections from three Werrington councillors.

New plans to resolve a dispute over the use of Werrington Fields in Peterborough has triggered concerns from three Werrington councillors, including Cllr John Fox, inset, deputy leader of the Peterborough First group.

In a joint statement, Councillor John Fox, Cllr Judy Fox and Cllr Sarah Hillier, who are all part of the Peterborough First group, say: “We are deeply disappointed with this recommendation being proposed to cabinet.

“The debate about Werrington Fields has a long history but our position on it has remained steadfast and consistent throughout.

"We have always appreciated the need for the school to have a secure outdoor space.

In the past the school has said it requires the equivalent of four pitches fenced off, leaving the remainder of the space to be accessible by the public.

"This is the option we have fully supported throughout.

"In life, and especially in politics, win-win situations are few and far between and we now implore all relevant stakeholders to adopt the four-pitch compromise, which is the only available win-win outcome.

"We are not – and never have been – the decision makers. However, we continue to make the case for what we believe to be the best outcome for both the school and the residents of Werrington.

"The topic of Werrington Fields has been kicked around through three administrations. With this in mind, you can forgive residents for feeling it has been used as a political football.

"It is time for the political point-scoring and games to end and for common sense to prevail.”