Two initiatives to make it safer for people to walk and cycle in Peterborough are expected to secure the green light.

The active travel projects will aim to improve safety around schools across the city and to link up cycle ways in Thorpe Wood.

Councillors are expected to approve funding for the schemes at a meeting of Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet on December 19.

Extra funding will allow more schools to sign up for School Streets that aims to tackle pollution, reduce congestion and road danger as children and families make their way to and from school.

The scheme temporarily closes roads outside the entrance of a school, enabling it to become a foot, cycle or scooter lane during the school’s busy opening and closing times.

There was a successful temporary roll out during the pandemic and there are now currently 13 ‘School Streets’ in operation with more schools keen to get involved.

All residents and parents/guardians of all children attending the schools wishing to take part in School Streets are informed in advance of the introduction of new access restrictions.

Formal consultation of any new traffic regulation orders, which is a requirement for School Streets, is undertaken first before they can be applied.

Cash is also expected to be found for the Thorpe Wood cycleway scheme that will allow the replacement footbridge currently being built near the A1260 Junction 15 to connect with existing cycleways off Thorpe Wood, and into the Anglian Water Offices.

The scheme will provide an improved travel route for cyclists and encourage motorists to make a swap from commuting via car.

Councillor Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport, said, “It’s important that Peterborough residents have safe opportunities to exercise and travel without using a car, and I’m pleased that both the Thorpe Wood and School Streets schemes are taking a big step towards that.

