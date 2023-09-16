Peterborough council worker helps African youngsters stay active with heartfelt donation

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Peterborough council worker has made a heartfelt donation to help keep African children healthy and active.

Peterborough City Council senior beadle Ernest Mensah-Sekyere continued his annual mission to help needy children in his native Ghana

Ernest took hundreds of donated jerseys and sport shirts to Kumasi schools and hospitals this spring.

The donation will help scores of youngsters in Ghana

These included the Kumasi Girls Senior Secondary School, the Sacred Heart RC Basic School and Garden City School for children with special needs, for the first time since he began travelling back to his homeland for more than a decade,

Local sports clubs and those participating in the Great Eastern Run, for which Ernest often volunteers, are among those who have donated, as well as Charles Walker, CEO and founder of Thurlby-based Focus Search and Selection Ltd, who has been a long-term provider of kits for the children from teams he sponsors.

Ernest also thanked Good Running Events CEO Aaron Murrell and Cllrs John and Judy Fox for their support, and Queensgate environmental manager Carol Wakelin, who has arranged donations over the years.

Ernest said: “I would like to thank everyone for their generous donations, which will help many sports groups in Accra, Kumasi and other towns and villages in Ghana.

“I was delighted to see the smiles on the faces of the children, especially those at the special needs school, and I will continue to support them in the future."

This year’s Great Eastern Run takes place on 15 October.