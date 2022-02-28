Peterborough council shows support for LGBTQ+ fostering and adoption week

This year, LGBTQ+ Fostering and Adoption Week takes place 7-11 March and both Peterborough City and Cambridgeshire County Council services are supporting New Family Social, a local organisation that works to encourage people from the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex and Asexual) community to consider becoming Foster Carers or Adoptive parents.

The councils gave some answeres to some of the most commonly asked questions they get:

Q: Can I foster or adopt a child if I’m single?

The council has sought to dispel myths around fostering

A: You can be single, in a relationship or married and still foster with us – as long as you can provide a stable, loving home. Single people can also adopt on their own.

Q: I identify as LGBTQIA+, can I foster or adopt?

A: Definitely – we welcome Foster Carers and adopters from all backgrounds and people of any gender or sexual orientation can adopt.

Q: I work full time – can I foster or adopt?

A: Yes, you can - we offer different types of fostering which can fit around your work commitments. Being a full-time worker will not necessarily prevent you from becoming an Adoptive parent or Foster Carer.

Q: Can I foster or adopt a child from a different ethnic background or religion?

A: You can be from a different ethnic background to the child(ren) you foster or adopt and can be of any or no religious faith.

Q: What are the main criteria when Fostering or Adopting?

A: The councils’ services welcome prospective Foster Carers and Adoptive parents from all different backgrounds who are over the age of 21, are UK residents or are domiciled in Britain, have a spare bedroom, and hold no criminal convictions against children.

Q: Who are the children that most need Foster Care or Adoption?

A: Currently, we need homes for both younger and older children, sibling groups of brothers and sisters, and children with additional needs.

Q: Who chooses which child(ren) will live with us?

A: Once you’ve been approved as a Foster Carer or adopter, we will contact you with the details of the child(ren) needing a foster/adoptive home. We will then continue to work with you to make sure your journey has the best possible outcome.

James and Dave are a same sex couple who have been fostering for three years. Both James and Dave are from large families and are passionate about helping to keep siblings together. They currently foster two sisters and are looking to invite more children into their home soon.

James said: “Both of us have always said that we wanted children, but why not help children that are already here and in need of our help?”

Dave added: “When we started fostering, because we worked a lot, we were hardly at home.

“Now we need to be at home for the children and have our weekends, we have actually spent a lot more time together – it has brought us a lot closer.” Adoption case study

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “There are still many misconceptions out there which we believe are preventing compassionate, resilient people from considering becoming Foster Carers and Adoptive parents.

“Supporting this campaign is a great opportunity to address these misconceptions directly. We hope that by doing so, we can reach even more people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough who can join our fantastic team of carers and Adoptive parents and give vulnerable children and young people the best start in life.”

If you are interested in Fostering and Adoption and want to find out more:

Fostering

Call: 0800 328 8433 Visit: the council’s Fostering webpage.

Adoption