Peterborough Council refuses second gypsy caravan site proposal near Barnack

Another proposal for a gypsy caravan site near a Peterborough village has been refused by the city council.

Applicant Stanley McDonagh wanted to change the land at The Vineyard on Uffington Road, Barnack, from its current lawful use as a plant nursery to a caravan site for two gypsy/traveller households.

The application came just weeks after Michael McDonagh’s plans for a gypsy caravan site on the adjacent land called The Orchard were refused by the city council’s planning committee following 122 objections.

Peterborough City Council planners refused the more recent plans for The Vineyard on October 29, citing similar reasons to The Orchard’s refusal including failure to provide a safe access point.

The Vineyard, Uffington Road, Barnack Photo: Google

They also noted that the application had insufficient information relating to biodiversity net gain and raised concerns that the proposed site would cross a high-pressure gas pipeline.

The report stated: “The proposed development seeks to address an identified need for gypsy and traveller accommodation within the Peterborough area, as evidenced by the council’s most recent Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA, April 2025).

“This need, alongside the government’s objective to promote private traveller sites, carries significant weight in favour of the proposal. However, the application fails to demonstrate that safe and convenient access can be achieved from Uffington Road.”

A case officer report confirmed that 40 objections from residents were received but that numerous were not accepted due to commentary that would breach the Equalities Act 2010.

Environmental impact, potential harm to the countryside and highway concerns were among the concerns raised in the valid objections.