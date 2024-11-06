Peterborough council plans to remove diseased Ash trees in bid to protect Bretton Woods

Ash dieback ‘a particular concern’ at Bretton Woods

Residents are being invited to have their say on action proposed to combat Ash Dieback in Bretton Woods.

A review completed as part of the Bretton Woods 20 Year Woodland Management Plan (created in 2013) has confirmed the further spread of Ash Dieback. This is a particular concern as Ash trees make up the majority of all three woods.

Peterborough City Council is proposing that it continues with the management plan, by removing diseased trees and a small area around them to create a clearing (coupes) which will then be replanted with a wider range of native broadleaved trees. In addition, category three or four trees that present a health and safety concern will be removed. This will be completed in autumn 2025.

People who want to have their say should complete the survey by visiting https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=ZLMn4x4EUUyC8skGp4-cyS_khhMxk5JGqPHdkdGv2oJUN1BPVVZQUEM0OVk3T0FaWllSSUwwVjRLVC4u

Comments from residents will be considered and included, where possible prior to the implementation of the next phase of the plan. In addition the City council will be required to submit a Felling License application to the Forestry Commission prior to works commencing, complying with the Council’s legal duties but also allowing external expert scrutiny of its proposals.

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for the environment and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “We have been monitoring the spread of Ash Dieback at Bretton Woods since 2013. It’s a particular concern in this area as Ash trees make up the majority of all three woods.

“Action needs to be taken as it is likely that the woods will become too dangerous for public access. Alternatives approaches to those specified within the plan would potentially have a significant landscape impact or significantly restrict public access to the site alongside causing a marked deterioration of wildlife habitats within the woods.”

The city council, in partnership with the Wildlife Trust, have been monitoring the impact of the works undertaken in the woodlands to date. These ecological surveys have shown no marked negative ecological impact of the works undertaken so far, thus reaffirming the suitability of the approach taken.