Peterborough council makes furniture plea to help Afghan refugees

Peterborough Town Hall EMN-210809-085709009

Peterborough City Council is actively working to resettle up to 100 Afghan refugees in the city and the first two families have now been permanently housed.

As part of efforts to help more families find homes, anyone with the following good quality items to spare is invited to make donations:

Sofas

Beds

Wardrobes

TV Stands

Coffee Tables

Items can be dropped off at the Carezone warehose at Dodson House, Fengate, Peterborough PE1 5XG. The warehouse is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am - 1pm.

Meanwhile, volunteers are also needed to help in the warehouse to sort and clean furniture for family use. Anyone interested can contact Carezone on 01733 575083.

The refugees, who are mainly family units, are being resettled as part of the national Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), and the broader Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) for other vulnerable Afghanis.

An offer to resettle a family can be made only at the point that suitable housing has been identified, so as with its Syrian Refugee Resettlement programme, the council will be working with private sector landlords who are keen to support this work, as well as Cross Keys Homes and Accent Nene Housing.

For more information, to offer accommodation or other support, you can get in touch in the following ways: