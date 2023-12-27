Peterborough Council introduce Severe Weather Emergency Provision to help rough sleepers over new year

Emergency accommodation opened to verified rough sleepers until the morning of Tuesday 2 January 2024

Rough sleepers will be able to access emergency accommodation in Peterborough over the next week as bad weather has been forecast.

Peterborough City Council have opened up their Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) to help keep homeless residents safe.

The SWEP was activated on Friday, and the council said it would be in place until Tuesday, January 2 2024.

SWEP will be running into January 2

If you are rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you.