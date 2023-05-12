Peterborough community groups Little Miracles and Up The Garden Bath vying for £70,000 National Lottery Funding
£70,000 of funding is on offer from the National Lottery.
Two Peterborough Community Groups are vying to win up to £70,000 of National Lottery Funding in this year’s The People’s Projects.
The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) have teamed up to give the public a chance to decide how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their local area.
All five will have the opportunity to showcase their work on ITV Anglia West, as they go head-to-head in a public vote in this year’s The People’s Projects to help them make an extraordinary difference to their community.
In the Anglia region, there are two Peterborough-based causes up for the funding:
Little Miracles
The project aims to reduce isolation by providing a safe space which is inclusive to children with disabilities and their families from their base at The Spinney on Hartwell Way.
The funding will help people create new friendships, learn new skills and benefit from the group’s family support and mental health services.
Up The Garden Bath
The project aims to educate the local community on recycling and sustainability by upcycling waste, such as bathtubs, into garden planters. The funding will bring communities together to transform unkempt areas, improving people’s skills and mental and physical wellbeing, whilst boosting pride in their local area.
Three other community projects, from Northamptonshire and Bedford are in the running.
The three projects with the most public votes will receive grants of up to £70,000. The runners up will be offered up to £10,000 towards their project, bringing the total funding up for grabs for communities across the UK to over £4 million.
Voting opens at 9am on Monday May 15 and closes at noon on Friday May 26. People can vote only once per region and will need an email address or mobile number to vote.
Visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk to vote, read the terms and conditions.