Peterborough Community Business Awards raises more than £5,000 for Anna's Hope
Anna’s Hope has received £5,078 raised at the second annual Peterborough Community Business Awards.
The charity was set up in memory of Anna Hughes, who sadly died of a brain tumor at the age of three years and eight months.
Anna's parents, Rob and Carole Hughes, established the charity to honor her memory and to help other families facing similar challenges.
In a letter to the award organisers, Carole Hughes, the co-founder of Anna’s Hope, said: “It is an amazing amount.
“Please pass on our thanks to those involved in the Peterborough Community Business Awards.
"Every penny that we receive goes to supporting children with a brain tumour and the money you raised will go to the development of the pioneering Brainbow service we co-founded at Addenbrookes Hospital which provides specialist neuro rehabilitation to over 200 children in the East of England with a brain tumour each year to help them reach their best potential.
“Thank you so much for your support in helping make a difference to children and young people diagnosed with a brain tumour.”
The business awards were organised by Gez Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work.
They were held at the Marriott Hotel in Peterborough in June.
The money was raised during an auction after the awards presentation.
Contributors were:
- Jacie Drabble bought two items worth £475 and £150
- Mike Greene bought an item worth £1,250
- Iain Forsythe bought an item worth £350
- Ashley Butterfield bought two items worth £1,250 and £500
- The Deeping Caravan Park bought an item worth £400
- Guests also raised £703 during a game of Heads and Tails.