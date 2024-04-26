Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular community breakfast club in Peterborough is set to return on Monday (April 29) following a fresh funding boost.

The CPCG (Consortium of Peterborough Community Groups), led by the Compas Charity, has run morning breakfast clubs on a Monday and a Friday at Gladstone Park Community Centre in Millfield for the last 18 months thanks to funding from Peterborough City Council, which the council received from central government’s Household Support Fund.

The breakfast club is run for the benefit of children in the Millfield area, outside of Gladstone Park primary school to give them access to a free breakfast in the morning.

The breakfast club at Gladstone Park Community Centre.

Over 300, children were served a breakfast last month (March 22) at what was thought to be the event, due to the previously assigned funding running out.

Fresh funding has since been secured, however, to allow the breakfast club to return for the next six months.

Petr Torak, Compass chief executive said: It’s amazing news.

