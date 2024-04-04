Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular community breakfast club in Peterborough will be able to return after fresh government funding was confirmed.

The funding will keep the thriving community event going for the next sis months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Compas Charity has run morning breakfast clubs on a Monday and a Friday at Gladstone Park Community Centre in Millfield for the last 18 months thanks to funding from Peterborough City Council, which the council received from central government’s Household Support Fund.

The community breakfast club at Gladstone Park Community Centre.

The breakfast club is run for the benefit of children in the Millfield area, outside of Gladstone Park primary school to give them access to a free breakfast in the morning.

The charity has also been offering a lunch service between Tuesday and Thursday.

Over 300, children were served a breakfast last month (March 22) at what was thought to be the event, due to the previously assigned funding running out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh funding has now been secured, however, and the charity is in the process of confirming the exact amount of funding it will receive but is certain that the breakfast club will return for the next six months.

Petr Torak, Compass chief executive said: It’s amazing news.

"The last 18 months have been amazing. We have really created some strong bonds between parents and the community. We’ve seen the massive effect that this have had and the response, which grew from us serving around 100 children to over 200.