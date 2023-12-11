Peterborough comes together to celebrate absent friends and family at Christmas

Residents attend ‘moving’ service to celebrate the lives of loved ones at Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were heartfelt messages as a special and emotional service to celebrate life was held at The Cresset last week

Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Peterborough took place in Bretton on December 6 and provided the opportunity for people to celebrate the lives of loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was led by Sue Ryder Spiritual Care Lead Mark Burleigh and included readings, poems and performances from Peterborough Rock Choir and bagpiper Tom Fleming.

Some of the dedications left

There was also an opportunity to make a dedication in memory of someone special, which were displayed on a Celebrate a Life wall.

Cheyenne Smith, Interim Regional Head of Hospice Fundraising at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “It was a very moving evening, where we were able to stop and pay tribute to the lives of friends and family who have died.

“It was wonderful to see so many people from Peterborough join us for an evening of reflection and we hope it gave people space to have the lives of their loved

ones acknowledged.”

Peterborough Rock Choir

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those unable to attend the event can still leave a personal dedication in memory of loved ones on Sue Ryder’s online dedication wall at https://sueryder.dedicationpage.org/celebrate-a-life