New deal is focused on college’s Centre for Green Technology

Scores of Peterborough students are to benefit from an innovative new partnership that will power a college’s drive to equip youngsters with the green skills needed in the workplace of the future.

​Peterborough College, in Park Crescent, has teamed up with leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging points, Rolec, in a bid to help meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the electric vehicle sector.

The partnership will see the involvement of Rolec’s senior staff in the curriculum development at the college as well as hands-on training and industry placements for students.

From left, Allan Ross, contractor relations and training manager at ROLEC, Paul Wadsworth, Gary McPartland, assistant principal at IEG, Rachel Don-Duncan, Emma Hill and Lewis Dunworth.

It will allow for guest speaker sessions, staff development programmes, showcasing equipment and technology through factory tours, and collaborative branding efforts.

Experts at Rolec will have a presence at the college’s new £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology, which is due to open by the end of the year.

The initiative aims to provide students with real-world experience and practical skills that are directly applicable to the EV charging industry.

Gary McPartland, assistant principal at the Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, said: “We are committed to equipping our students with the necessary skills to thrive in the green technology sector.

"By working closely with industry leaders like Rolec, we can ensure that our curriculum is aligned with the latest technological advancements and industry needs.”

Details of the new partnership were unveiled during a visit by college staff to Rolec’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Mr McPartland said: “Our Centre for Green Technology represents a significant investment in our commitment to sustainability and green education.

"We are excited to welcome Rolec to collaborate with us in this state-of-the-art facility, fostering an environment where students can develop the skills needed to support a sustainable future.”

Allan Ross, contractor relations and training manager at Rolec, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Inspire Education Group.

"The demand for EV charging units is growing exponentially, and it is crucial that we have a well-trained workforce to support this growth.