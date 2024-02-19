Construction of a Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College is on schedule for completion later this year.

Work on the £13.5 million centre officially began last December when college manager, civic leaders and developers gathered to mark the first ‘spades in the ground’ moment on site.

Nearly three months later, the college says that works have focused on completing the foundation beams and preparing for the floor slabs.

A spokesperson said: “More than 90 cubic metres of concrete were pumped into the foundations and floor slabs at the beginning of the month.

"This was enough to fill six Transit vans.

She said: "The site works are becoming more visual as we move out of the ground and into the vertical elements.

"Materials can now be moved efficiently by use of the tower crane that was erected this week – providing a landmark for the college.

“And a grid of supports are in the area that will become the Engineering Workshop and will support the first floor whilst it is being constructed and until the concrete has cured.”

She added that works are running according to programme. Construction should be completed by November.

The Centre for Green Technology have a floor space of 2,664 square metres and will include an electrical workshop, engineering lab, building services engineering lab, a plumbing workshop and an engineering and motor vehicles lab as well as classrooms, offices and breakout spaces.

The centre is one eight Peterborough projects funded under the Government’s Towns Fund initiative, the Combined Authority, the Growth Fund, the Transforming Cities Fund and the Inspire Education Group.

