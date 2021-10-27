Peterborough cleaners plans expansion with crowdfunding campaign

Vicky Whiter outside one of the pods.

Peters’ Cleaners, in Millfield has partnered with Seedrs to raise £250,000 to enable it to meet fast-growing demand for its services through its innovative dry cleaning pods.

The pods, based at Peterborough train station and at Serpentine Green shopping centre, give customers access to fully automated dry cleaning drop-off and collection points that provide the same quality of service and turnaround offered by the company’s bricks and mortar outlets.

The funding raised will be used for marketing, equipment, working capital and growing the team as the company prepares to franchise its business model.

Vicky Whiter, owner of Peters’ Cleaners, said: “I was that busy commuter and found no dry-cleaner was open when and where I needed service. My market research showed 42 per cent of my fellow passengers had the same problem.

“Opening a shop at Peterborough train station was cost prohibitive so I developed our dry cleaning pods.

“They are fully automated, don’t need staff and cost 85 per cent less than a shop to operate.” Peters’ Cleaners plans to expand through organic growth and franchising, placing pods in train stations, business parks and supermarket car parks.

It has secured contracts with LNER and British Land and there has been interest in America.

Under the crowdfunding investors can put in as little as £10. For details, visit www.seedrs.com/peterscleaners

The campaign will remain open for investment for the foreseeable future.

