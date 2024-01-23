Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A heritage watchdog has urged Peterborough planners not to allow the £65 million Station Quarter development ruin the ‘visual dominance’ of the cathedral.

Concerns have been raised by Peterborough Civic Society after new images of the proposed regeneration of the area around the train station appeared to show three high-rise blocks towering above their surroundings.

It is not clear how high the buildings are meant to be but the society estimates they could be 15 or 16 storeys tall.

The image that shows how the area around new eastern entrance of Peterborough train station could appear with what seems to be at least three tower blocks near Bourges Boulevard.

The worries have been expressed in an public statement issued by the society’s chairman, David Turnock.

Welcoming progress made on the Station Quarter development, Mr Turnock states: “Perhaps our only reservation at this stage would be the indicative visuals showing three very tall towers along the line of Bourges Boulevard.

"These look to be about 15 or 16 storeys high - about 12 storeys higher than any existing building in the area.

"Everyone will be aware of recent potential fire safety problems with very tall buildings and we also wonder whether these (residential?) structures would be viable with property values as they currently stand in Peterborough.

But he adds “We also need to consider that these would severely impact on the views towards our fine cathedral from this side of the city centre - we shouldn't challenge the visual dominance of that great £1 billion asset which is at the heart of our city.”

The society has also made a plea for the retention of the historic Great Northern Hotel as a key part of the Station Quarter plans.

Mr Turnock writes: “If the new scheme could retain the historic Great Northern Hotel and see that as the focus of a new station plaza then that would create a very welcoming first impression of our city.

And he states: “Peterborough Civic Society are very pleased to see the business case for the Station Quarter redevelopment advance to the next stage and hope that detailed design work can commence as soon as possible so that we have expanded station facilities and improved access to the city centre for both residents and visitors to our fine city.

“The newly released images show the potential of what the scheme might look like and it is encouraging to also see outline ideas indicated for the long-awaited North Westgate area linking to the station proposals.

"There is obviously a long way still to go but we look forward to working with Peterborough City Council councillors and officers as the concept scheme evolves.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The images shown in the outline business case are only indicative.

"A more detailed masterplan will be developed later this year, however this will only identify the development platforms.

"Developers will then be invited to bid for the development parcels and will be responsible for their own design work which will be subject to the planning process and their own viability testing.

"The developments are also some way off and market conditions are likely to be different when these come forward.”

The Government has given £48 million in Levelling Up funds to the Station Quarter project.