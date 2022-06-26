A new aerial video of Peterborough from above premiered in Cathedral Square over the weekend.

Commissioned by Peterborough Civic Society to provide a historical record of the city centre, the 17-minute long video was shot by local photographer and filmmaker Terry Harris during Spring earlier this year using state-of-the-art drones.

Five areas of Peterborough feature in the video, which premiered on a screen outside The Guildhall on June 18, including the Cathedral and the city centre, and the north, south, east and west of the city.

“Despite the rain on Saturday we were very happy to meet and talk to lots of people who are interested in our new video above Peterborough 2022,” Toby Wood, vice chair of Peterborough Civic Society, said.

"We were quite surprised that many people were not aware of some of the city’s features - for example, a woman spotted the running track on the embankment and said that she’d never noticed it before.”

You can watch the full video on YouTube by clicking here.

