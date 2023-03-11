Peterborough City Hospital's NHS Trust wins award for championing equality, diversity and inclusion

Peterborough City Hospital’s NHS Trust has received an award for championing equality, diversity and inclusion across its hospitals.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which covers Peterborough City Hospital amongst other hospitals across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, was honoured with an NHS Trust of the Year award at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards at the Plaza Hotel, in Westminster, London.

Founded in 1999, the Awards celebrate the best of ethnic minority talent and leadership across the country.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust – winners of the GG2 Team of the Year Award. Pictured left to right: Dale Travis, Pradip Karanjit and Joanna David

The inspiration for the team award came from the Trust’s deputy chief operating officer, Pradip Karanjit, who was originally nominated as an individual finalist for his leadership in healthcare.

However, judges decided that the entire hospital team should share in the recognition.

Pradip said: “We are very proud at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust to embrace all areas of equality, diversity and inclusion right across our teams.

"Winning this award gives us an excellent springboard to continue with this when recruitment more staff, ensuring our hospitals remain a true representation of current society.

“Our patients can see that we are meeting and understanding their needs, and that the Trust is a reflection of the society we live in. This is powerful message not only to our patients but to our existing and future staff - and this award gives us an even bigger platform to deliver on these important themes.”

Attending the ceremony alongside Pradip were: Joanna David, Anaesthetist and Chair of the Cultural Diversity Staff Network; Bharat Patel, Deputy Divisional Operations Director – Surgery; Dale Travis, Deputy Director of Strategy and Transformation; Arpit Patel, Associate Divisional Director Musculoskeletal; Adam Jeffries, Transformation Programme Manager Planned Care and Raj Thirunageswaram, Assistant Director of Allied Health Professionals.

