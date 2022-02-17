Peterborough City Council’s chief executive underlines key role of businesses for wellbeing of city

Matt Gladstone, the new chief executive of Peterborough City Council. EMN-220902-152516009

Matt Gladstone (50) who took up the top role at the council just three weeks ago, said good relationships between the council and the business community were vital to the city’s success.

In a message to business leaders, he said: “For me a lot of its is about how we maximise the benefits of economic growth for the community.

“And we have a great base to build on.

“Peterborough is the fourth fastest growing city and fifth for the start-up businesses.

“We need to think about how we grow existing businesses – those that employ 10 to 30-plus staff and have the real potential to grow.

“It might be about embracing new digital technology, new thinking and innovation.

“Bringing on board things like apprenticeships is absolutely critical for children leaving school, people looking to retrain.”

He added: “Over the last few years there has been real strong business confidence.

“ I see investments in plans around Queensgate, a new cinema and food quarter. Housing investment is happening already .

He added: “It comes down to relationships – those with the development and business communities. I’ve met the chamber of commerce, who are very supportive, and the combined authority who want to do business in the city and work closely with us to realise our ambitions.

“Celebrating success is important so people see the city is changing and improving.”

Mr Gladstone will be the guest speaker at Opportunity Peterborough’s Bondholder breakfast for business leaders on February 25.

He said: “As a council we can help open up a lot of doors but only by collaborating with local

businesses.

“I want to see continued investment in the city and for us to leverage the full power of our assets and future plans; the new university and the Business Improvement District are just two of the many projects on the horizon that can ramp up the city’s growth and create more opportunities for our residents.”

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Giving our members access to local decision makers is a core part of our network offer, and our economic development role. We’re delighted that Matt is so keen to engage with business leaders.

“As the economy recovers it’s essential that businesses are supported effectively by the council so they can access and develop the skills and infrastructure they need to continue delivering jobs and prosperity.”