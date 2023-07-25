Peterborough City Council has been urged not to waste taxpayers cash by trialling a four day working week for staff.

The call has come from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow who says he does not wish to see the council follow the example of other local authorities that are considering letting staff work four days a week with no loss of pay.

He warns that the council has a duty to ensure residents get value for money and that is not achieved by removing 20 per cent of the working week.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, lower right,. is urging Peterborough City Council, based at Sand Martin House, not to waste cash by experimenting with a four day working week.

It follows moves by Liberal Democrat controlled South Cambridgeshire District Council and the Labour run Bassetlaw District Council to ponder trialling a four-day working week.

Mr Bristow, in a letter to city council chief executive Matt Gladstone, states: “I strongly oppose this and hope that Peterborough City Council are not under any circumstances considering conducting their own trials with taxpayers' money.

“It is a council's responsibility to ensure that residents get value for money and that taxpayer's money is spent in a responsible and productive way.

"Removing 20 per cent of capacity every week is clearly not a way to achieve this.

Mr Bristow adds that while private sector businesses and organisations are free to experiment and trial these ideas in an aim of improving productivity and wellbeing, a public funded organisation such as the council ‘cannot experiment with taxpayers' money.’

He adds: “The Local Government Minister has written to South Cambridgeshire District Council demanding they halt this trial immediately and I strongly agree with this stance.

“I look forward to you confirming that the council will not trial a four-day working week.”

The council, based in Sand Martin House, Fletton Quays, employs about 1,400 people.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the council leader, said: “We don’t have any plans to go to four days a week.

"We are happy with the way things are. The council delivers services 365 days a year – not 313.”

Data from the British Business Bank shows 65 percent of companies offer the option of working a four-day week instead of five and with no loss of pay.

