Peterborough City Council officials are to meet with Home Office representatives to discuss the placing of asylum seekers in the city.

Officers are expected to tackle the way ahead for asylum seekers who have been moved into the Great Northern Hotel, in Station Approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is opposed to the use of the 170-year-old hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers claiming it is an inappropriate location and that such a use poses a risk to key infrastructure.

Peterborough City Council officials will meet with Home Office representatives tomorrow (March 1) to discuss the placing of asylum seekers at the Great Northern Hotel, in Peterborough.

The local authority is currently considering taking court action against the hotel owners claiming the use of the hotel for asylum seekers is a change of use and against planning rules. It is seeking legal opinion on the likely success of such action.

A council spokesperson said: “We are awaiting third party legal advice and will be having further discussions with SERCO and the Home Office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discussions are to take place tomorrow (March 1).

About 80 asylum seekers were moved into the 160-bedroom hotel by officials of SERCO, which acts on behalf of the Home Office, on November 11. The asylum seekers were moved from the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.