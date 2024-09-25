Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Posh owner ‘committed to reaching agreement’

Talks between council chiefs and a director of the Posh stadium owners have taken place twice over three months to resolve a dispute about £220,000 the local authority says it is owed, it has been revealed.

Peterborough City Council officers say there have been two meetings this year with a director of London Road Peterborough Properties (LRPPL) about the outstanding payment that formed part of the stadium sale deal in 2021.

A council spokesperson said: “We have had two meetings with one of the directors about the invoice.

Peterborough United's stadium in London Road, Peterborough

"These meetings were in April and June 2024.”

The meetings were part of the council’s attempt to secure the payment it says was due this March.

Now the council has warned that it will take legal action against LRPPL in a bid to recover the money.

The council says the outstanding amount is one of a number of yearly payments that were part of the deal agreed in 2021 by LRPPL to purchase the London Road-based stadium.

Under the agreement, LRPPL paid a lump sum of £4.1 million to the council and agreed to pay £233,000 a year up to and including March 2026.

The council says only some £32,000 had been paid by March meaning the amount now due is about £221,000.

The need to resolve the issue comes as the council forecasts a £24.3 million gap in its budget in the next financial year and has begun a public consultation exercise called Shaping our City to gauge residents’ opinions on spending priorities.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “Whilst the council has been happy to support the club in the past, it's not right that taxpayers are picking up the bill and therefore legal action will be taken if necessary.”

“The 2023/24 instalment has not yet been paid in full, and the council is taking steps to ensure all funds due are recovered.”

Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony has said: “I don’t comment on ongoing contract disputes but remain committed to reaching an agreement with all parties re the stadium and the stadium company.

"It will all get sorted.

“This has nothing to do with the football club as it has a long term lease which is always up to date per its lease.”