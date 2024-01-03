Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proposed multi-million pound transformation of Peterborough’s Station Quarter has been described as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of plans to transform the city.

Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Mohammad Farooq says the regeneration of the train station and its surrounding area is the key to the further development of the city.

He said the Station Quarter would play a vital role in attracting ‘high end’ industry into the city, providing vital revenue through business rates for the local authority.

A £70 million regeneration is planned for Peterborough's Station Quarter but Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, below, has been urging Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq to show that he is fully behind the project. Cllr Farooq says he is totally supportive of the vision.

Cllr Farooq said: “I am fully committed to this development in Peterborough.

"The development of the Station Quarter will play a major role – it will be the jewel in the crown of the whole city.”

He said the Station Quarter would offer opportunities for commercial and residential development to the southern side of the city, north to Werrington and reach out across the city centre to Northminster.

Government Levelling Up funds of £48 million have been awarded to the city for the Station Quarter development with a further £22 million expected from investors.

Work is under way to draw up a masterplan for the development, which is being overseen by a partnership of the council, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Network Rail.

The plans are expected to involve creation of a state-of-the-art station gateway building with a new office park and surrounding retail facilities.

A key aspect will be a new western entrance to the station – creating a double-sided station – plus associated parking.

Existing car parking areas will be consolidated and there will be the creation of community space.

The 171-year-old Great Northern Hotel, which is expected to see its year-long use as a refuge for asylum seekers end next month, is expected to be retained but it is not clear if the building will be part of the development.

Cllr Farooq said: “If we did not have the hotel as part of this development, I think there would always be a sense of detachment from the town centre to the station.”

Cllr Farooq has been criticised by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow over the Station Quarter.