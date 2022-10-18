The leader of Peterborough City Council has voiced concerns over the recent withdrawal of bus services by Stagecoach.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, who is also the council’s representative on Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “We're very concerned about the actions taken by Stagecoach.

“Steps have already been taken by the Combined Authority to put out to public tender, every single one of the bus services surrendered by Stagecoach with the intention of having all our bus services run by other operators from the changeover date of October 30

Stagecoach is withdrawing some services in Peterborough.

“All the tenders have been received and are being carefully evaluated.”

Councillor Fitzgerald was responding to a question at a Full Council meeting from LibDem group leader Cllr Christian Hogg who asked what action was being taken to overturn Stagecoach’s decision.

Councillor Fitzgerald said: “Stagecoach has been motivated by a large drop in revenue, minus 24 per cent less passengers, and 48 per cent less concessionary bus pass use compared to pre Covid times.

"Few companies in any industry could sustain such reduced revenue.

“Government has recognised this with additional grants to all bus operators.

“However, bus operators are also facing higher fuel costs, higher parts bills, higher insurance costs, and most importantly, a large ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

“By withdrawing their least profitable services, they are able to solve their driver shortages, potentially, at the expense of other bus operators.

“The Combined Authority is very mindful of the importance of bus services for its residents and it has dug deep to find funds for this new bus network.

“But we are also looking ahead and trying to answer the question, what comes next?

“Where do we find the additional revenue monies to fund bus services next year and thereafter?

“This has the authority’s full.

He added: “Stagecoach is paid in the order of £200,000 per annum to run the city's evening services. And that tender has not been returned; so, will continue on unaltered.”

“Details of the new bus operators and any changes to times or routes will not be finalised straightaway.