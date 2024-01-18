Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new leader of Peterborough City Council has defended his commitment to the planned Station Quarter development and the future of the Great Northern Hotel in a political row with the city’s MP.

Councillor Mohammed Farooq, who became council leader last November, says he is working tirelessly to promote the growth of the whole city and is committed to the growth and prosperity of Peterborough.

He was responding to criticism from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow who voiced fears about missing out on opportunities offered by the Government’s £48 million grant towards the Station Quarter regeneration, the future use of the Great Northern Hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers, and support from opposition councillors.

A row has broken out between Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, below, and Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Mohammed Farooq over the development of the city's Station Quarter.

What has caused this row?

Councillor Farooq was a former Conservative councillor who resigned from the group in June last year but remained as a Peterborough First councillor.

He became council leader in November after a vote of no confidence, backed by Labour, Liberal Democrat, Independent and Green councillors, ousted Conservative Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald from the top job.

But Mr Bristow says since Cllr Farooq became leader he has become ‘increasingly concerned’ that he has not heard anything from him on the Station Quarter and the use of the £48 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

In an open letter to Cllr Farooq, he stated: “This is Peterborough’s money and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

"I am concerned that the new future we have planned for the Station Quarter and the Great Northern could be under threat.”

He demanded that Cllr Farooq guarantee the Great Northern Hotel will feature in any regeneration plans, commit to a ‘timeline straightaway’ for the project and state support for Mr Bristow’s campaign to have the hotel stood down as a migrant hostel

What is Cllr Farooq saying in response?

But Cllr Farooq, in a letter replying to the city MP, states: “I can assure you that I am just as committed to Peterborough’s growth and prosperity as you are.

“The timetable to spend the money was always challenging. We have an excellent team working on it, and the project remains on schedule.

"You will appreciate that I’m unable to make any substantive comment on its (Great Northern Hotel) future in the context of the scheme at this time because of the commercial sensitivities involved.

"The only significant threat to the Station Quarter project as far as I can see would be if the Government were to withdraw its offer. I can see no reason why the Government would do that.

"We have not received any indication from Government that it is anything other than enthused by the project, and I look forward to leading its progression to the next stage this year.”

Cllr Farooq writes: “The country’s asylum policy is set by national government, and local councils have no control or influence over that.

"The Government has already announced that the Great Northern Hotel will be closed, empty of asylum seekers, very shortly.