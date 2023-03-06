Peterborough City Council has launched a Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) to help the homeless and rough sleepers as overnight temperatures fall across the UK.

SWEP is activated when night-time temperatures drop below zero, and provides temporary accommodation to people sleeping rough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the Met Office has forecasted snow to fall in parts of the country this week.

Peterborough City Council launches Severe Weather Emergency Provision to help homeless as overnight temperatures fall

Despite mild weather throughout February, cold winds and snow showers are expected to sweep across the country.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Peterborough today (March 6) – with overnight temperatures set to plummet to -4C in on Tuesday (March 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council opened SWEP, which offers rough sleepers a roof over their heads during cold conditions, on Sunday (March 5).

It will remain open until the morning of Thursday (March 9) – when overnight temperatures are forecasted to be above the 0C threshold – but the council has said it will be reviewed daily.

People in need can access SWEP either by contacting Housing Needs on 01733 864064, or by going to New Haven, in Towler Street.

The council is also urging people to report the whereabouts of rough sleepers using Street Links – a national reporting tool which members of the public can use to identify rough sleepers who they feel might need help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad