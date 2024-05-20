Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New leader says he is ‘honoured’

A Labour Party-run administration has tonight (May 20) taken control of Peterborough City Council.

Councillor Dennis Jones, the Labour group leader, was voted in as leader of the council with 20 votes in favour with 13 councillors voting against him and a further 25 councillors abstaining.

Cllr Jones, who represents the Dogsthorpe ward, was nominated by Liberal Democrat Cllr Christian Hogg and second by Labour Cllr Mohammed Jamal.

Labour Councillor Dennis Jones (Dogsthorpe) is the new leader of Peterborough City Council

Afterwards, Cllr Jones said that he was honoured and delighted to become leader of the council.

He said: “I have seen at first hand the positive difference the council makes for so many people throughout this city.

"I see the opportunities available to us to improve the lives of everyone who lives in the city now and in the future.

"If we all get it right, we will deliver more affordable homes, more and better paid jobs, more chances for people to upskill and we will give Peterborough a place on the map and a reputation it truly deserves."

Cllr Jones said he aimed to increase collaboration and co-operation between all political groups.

He said priorities included a focus on the younger generation and making Peterborough a family friendly city.

High on the new administration’s agenda is the introduction of a ‘true cafe culture’ and making the city centre a place where people feel safe.’

"I want to see cranes on the skyline for the sites in our investment prospectus.

"I want to see the city grow but it must be in a way that does not leave anyone behind and must bring social value and well as financial value.”

Cllr Jones replaces Cllr Mohammed Farooq who announced his resignation as council leader after about six months in the job.

The change at the top follows the local elections on May 2 which left Labour as the largest single party with 19 councillors, Conservatives 11, Liberal Democrats eight, Peterborough First 14, Greens four and Independents four.

Cllr Jones’ leadership team is: