The possible sale of a car park by Peterborough City Council has been criticised for lacking ‘transparency and openness’.

The objection comes from chartered surveyor Simon Turpin, of property advisors MediReal, in Forder Way, Hampton, over the pending disposal of the Wellington Street car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 157-space car park, which is on a list of the council’s disposable assets, is currently the subject of talks between the local authority and interested parties that are thought to include a well known supermarket. The deal is also likely to include the nearby Dickens Street car park.

Peterborough City Council has been criticised for the way it has approached the pending sale of the Wellington Street car park in Peterborough.

But Mr Turpin says that despite his work as a surveyor in the city he was not aware the sites were for sale and fears the local authority’s procedures might put other potential buyers at a disadvantage.

In a letter to Matt Gladstone, the council’s chief executive, Mr Turpin states: "As a public body, I assume the council will want to be confident that any property assets it sells have been appropriately and openly marketed for sale.

“Otherwise how can it be certain it has secured the best financial outcome for the people of Peterborough and taxpayers in general?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is reference to a ‘list of disposal assets’ but I can’t find this online, or any other information about these or other assets the council is interested in selling.

Mr Turpin adds: “How can the council possibly ensure it has secured “best consideration”, unless it undertakes open and transparent marketing campaigns of its land assets?”

In reply, Nick Carter, the council’s director for growth and regeneration, states: “While the council, as a public body, is required to demonstrate best consideration for the disposal of its assets this does not mean that its assets are subject to a marketing exercise.

“The council is not obliged to provide any of the details concerning the conditions of the site or the details of any commercial proposals it receives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where the council considers the most appropriate route to market is through a marketing exercise it will make its intentions known.