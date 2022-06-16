With the summer forecast to be a bit of a scorcher, shoppers and visitors to Peterborough will be able to cool down around the city centre’s fountains.

Civic chiefs have pledged that the fountains – the focal point of a £12 million enhancement of the centre more than a decade ago, will be switched on next week.

However, the exact date and time has not been confirmed to allow for any technical hitches that might block the planned turn on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fountains in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, which are due to be switch on for the summer next week.

Repair work has already had to be carried out to the fountain's machinery, which has been switched off across the winter months.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: "We are pleased to say that the Cathedral Square fountains will be switched back on next week, following an unforeseen issue.

"They will be turned on for the summer months until October, when they will be shut down for the winter."

The council has not explained what the ‘issue’ was with the fountains, which are likely to be switched on in the middle of next week.

The fountains in Cathedral Square, Peterborough, are a colourful attraction.

The first time Peterborough’s fountains were switched on was June 2, 2010 and even then there were some technical issues that were quickly resolved.

The city centre refurbishment that brought in the fountains was funded by a grant from the East of England Development Agency although most of the money was actually spent on buying, and then demolishing, the former Norwich Union building in Church Street.