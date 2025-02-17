Peterborough city centre hotel extension plans approved

The initial hotel plans were approved in 2023

Plans to extend a city centre hotel in order to create more bedrooms have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

In October 2023, Gujjar Investments Limited saw its plans approved to build a 34-room hotel above the Westgate Galleria at 35 Westgate.

The latest application, approved on February 13 this year, proposes the addition of a further extension at fifth floor level and a further two floors above the previously permitted two-storey roof extension to the rear of the building.

Site of the proposed hotel on Westgate, Peterborough Photo: Google Streetview

This will add nine bedrooms to the hotel, bringing the total number of rooms to 43.

The original planning application stated: “The proposal would result in a number of public benefits helping to support the vitality and viability of the city centre as a whole, including the re-use of vacant upper floors, the provision of visitor accommodation, and permanent new employment.”

Number 35 Westgate predates the Queensgate development and was spared demolition unlike many historic buildings forming the street’s frontage between 1976 and 1982.

At ground floor, there are a number of vacant retail units, with one unit occupied as a taxi office.

A heritage statement submitted as part of the latest application reads: “Following assessment, the proposals are considered to have been designed in a sensitive manner, taking advantage of the beneficial development scenario that surrounds the site that largely screens the development, ensuring minimal visibility from any vantage point.

“The materials used in the proposed development in the form of a standing seam metal roof respects and reflects the surrounding predominant roof designs and maintains a consistent character.”

Each room of the hotel is planned to include separate bathroom and shower facilities. The hotel would also include a “modest” reception, plant room and linen facilities but no car park provision planned.