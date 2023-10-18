The event in Cathedral Square had a ‘Celebrate Our Sisters’ theme.

Peterborough celebrate Black History Month in style on Saturday (October 14) with a showcase event in Cathedral Square.

The day-long celebration ran from midday to 7pm and followed a ‘Celebrate Our Sisters’ theme.

Attendees were treated to a mix of live music and poetry readings while learning more about the benefits and need for greater racial integration and tolerance.

Speaking about the importance of the event, Bernadetta Omondi, chairperson of the Peterborough Black History Month Committee, said: “Our culture and heritage is beautiful and it’s beautiful to share that with other communities.”

Speaking during his address at the event, Mayor Nick Sandford said: “I am convinced that the colour and diversity of our city is one of its great strengths.

"We can be proud of Black History Month and I am grateful to all those who work so hard to put on Black History Month events.

"These events have such a positive effect on promoting community cohesion, demystifying black culture and tackling common myths and breaking down divisions .

"They also help to promote wider cultural awareness – we always see a range of cultures represented at this annual celebration event.

"There are lots of good things happening here in Peterborough and Black History month is an important symbol of our progress but we are on a journey and there is much more to do.

“Let the message go out from this place across our city that our diversity is our strength and what matters is not the colour of our skin but the content of our character and the contribution that we can all make to our city’s future.”

1 . Cathedral Square Black History month event One of the organisers Bernadetta Omondi speaks to the crowds. Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Cathedral Square Black History Month event Pupils and staff from Queen Katharine Academy at the event. Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Cathedral Square Black History Month event Manso Da Silva, Maureen Nash, Precious Graham and Danyahlah Yasharala from Peterborough Culture Community. Photo: David Lowndes