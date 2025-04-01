Peterborough city centre cocktail bar to relaunch after revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bijou, one of Peterborough’s most beloved cocktail destinations, is set to undergo a modest transformation by new owners ahead of a grand relaunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cocktail bar, which opened on Bridge Street in 2022, will temporarily close its doors from today to allow for an interior and exterior revamp, upgraded cocktail menu, and enhanced guest experience.

The relaunch, planned for April 19, promises a fresh new look, innovative drinks, and an elevated atmosphere while retaining the venue’s signature charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to take this iconic cocktail bar to the next level,” said said Tom Owen, co-owner.

Bijou, in Bridge Street, is to be relaunched later this month

“Our vision is to create a must-visit city destination for premium cocktails and bottomless brunch lovers, a slight modest décor upgrade, while maintaining its beautiful design, exceptional service, and an exciting new menu that pushes boundaries while honouring what our loyal customers love.”

Highlights of the refurbishment will include:

• A sleek, modern redesign to the outside area – blending sophistication with a vibrant social vibe.

•A revamped modern cocktail menu – featuring creative new theatrical and Instagram-able masterpieces alongside timeless classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Enhanced guest experience – from revamped seating to new entertainment and events.

•Improved corporate and conference facilities and space – from state-of-the-art conference technology to improved seating arrangements, 2 rooms seating up to 25 and 50 people.

•Opening 7 days a week from 8am – offering top quality coffees, pastries, cakes and breakfast baps.

While the doors are temporarily closed, fans can follow updates on social media Insta / FB / TikTok - @bijoupeterborough, for sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes content, and announcements on the grand reopening.