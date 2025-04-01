Peterborough city centre cocktail bar to relaunch after revamp
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The cocktail bar, which opened on Bridge Street in 2022, will temporarily close its doors from today to allow for an interior and exterior revamp, upgraded cocktail menu, and enhanced guest experience.
The relaunch, planned for April 19, promises a fresh new look, innovative drinks, and an elevated atmosphere while retaining the venue’s signature charm.
“We’re thrilled to take this iconic cocktail bar to the next level,” said said Tom Owen, co-owner.
“Our vision is to create a must-visit city destination for premium cocktails and bottomless brunch lovers, a slight modest décor upgrade, while maintaining its beautiful design, exceptional service, and an exciting new menu that pushes boundaries while honouring what our loyal customers love.”
Highlights of the refurbishment will include:
• A sleek, modern redesign to the outside area – blending sophistication with a vibrant social vibe.
•A revamped modern cocktail menu – featuring creative new theatrical and Instagram-able masterpieces alongside timeless classics.
•Enhanced guest experience – from revamped seating to new entertainment and events.
•Improved corporate and conference facilities and space – from state-of-the-art conference technology to improved seating arrangements, 2 rooms seating up to 25 and 50 people.
•Opening 7 days a week from 8am – offering top quality coffees, pastries, cakes and breakfast baps.
While the doors are temporarily closed, fans can follow updates on social media Insta / FB / TikTok - @bijoupeterborough, for sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes content, and announcements on the grand reopening.