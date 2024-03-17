Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Choir has donated £1000 to homeless charity The Light Project Peterborough following a recent concert.

On November 26, Peterborough Choir joined with the London Classical Choir and the London Classical Orchestra to perform a concert entitled 'Mozart for the Homeless', to raise money for three homeless Charities: St Mary’s Cold Weather Shelter, C4WS Homeless Project, & Light Project Peterborough.

The proceeds were split between the three Charities.

Peterborough Choir Chair Margaret Wilson (right) and Publicity Manager Mimi Lawrence (centre) presenting a cheque for £1000 to a representative of the Peterborough Light Project, which supports the poor and homeless in the City of Peterborough'.

The choir rehearsals are every Tuesday, during school term times, at 7.15 - 9.15pm at St Andrew’s Church, Ledbury Road, Netherton.

Their next concert is a performance of Faure's Requiem plus Cantique de Jean Racine, Durufle's Quatre Motets and Saint-Sains' Tu Es Petrus.

The concert takes place at St John’s Church in Peterborough in Saturday April 27 at 7:30pm.