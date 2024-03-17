Peterborough Choir donated £1000 to Light Project following 'Mozart for the Homeless' concert
Peterborough Choir has donated £1000 to homeless charity The Light Project Peterborough following a recent concert.
On November 26, Peterborough Choir joined with the London Classical Choir and the London Classical Orchestra to perform a concert entitled 'Mozart for the Homeless', to raise money for three homeless Charities: St Mary’s Cold Weather Shelter, C4WS Homeless Project, & Light Project Peterborough.
The proceeds were split between the three Charities.
The choir rehearsals are every Tuesday, during school term times, at 7.15 - 9.15pm at St Andrew’s Church, Ledbury Road, Netherton.
Their next concert is a performance of Faure's Requiem plus Cantique de Jean Racine, Durufle's Quatre Motets and Saint-Sains' Tu Es Petrus.
The concert takes place at St John’s Church in Peterborough in Saturday April 27 at 7:30pm.
Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £12 for students and under 18s and can be found online.